America is on a path to heal and rebuild and it's not easy: Kamala Harris

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead saying, "We're going into Wednesday knowing that we're ready to do the work" adding, "it is not going to be easy."

Incoming President Joe Biden will be formally entering the White House on January 20 at a time when Covid 19 pandemic has killed more than 398,000 Americans and thrown millions into economic distress.

“We're going into Wednesday knowing that we're ready to do the work, and we've got a lot of work to do. It's not going to be easy," Harris told reporters at Martha’s Table in Anacostia here on Monday, observing the National Day of Service. Every year on the third Monday in January, Americans honour the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who organised non-violent protests for Black equality and voting rights.

"As we have discussed, Joe has outlined our plan for vaccinations, our plan for recovery, and in particular relief for working people, for families. And there is a lot to do."

"Some of them say that ours are ambitious goals, but we do believe with hard work and with the cooperation and collaboration of the members of the United States Congress that we can get it done," Harris said in response to a question.

Later, in a tweet she mentioned, Our country is on a path to heal and rebuild, and it does not mean that the road gonna be easy.

Asked if she felt safe going to the inauguration, amidst intelligence reports of more violent protests by supporters of the outgoing President Donald Trump, she said, “I am very much looking forward to be sworn in as the next vice president of the United States and I will walk there to that moment proudly with my head up and my shoulders back".

Harris, 56, will make history on Wednesday as the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president.

Harris formally resigned from her Senate seat

As per a CNN report, Harris has submitted her letter of resignation to California Governor Gavin Newsom. In a copy of her resignation letter obtained by CNN, she thanked the people of California for the 'honor of serving them'.

After her inauguration on January 20, Harris will don the role of Vice President of the US, under which she will also serve as the president of the Senate, which will allow her to preside over the chamber and break 50-50 ties.

Newsom had earlier announced that he will appoint Alex Padilla, California's Secretary of State, to fill Harris' seat for the remainder of her term that was scheduled to conclude in 2022, The Hill reported.

Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016 and quickly gained recognition for her sharp questioning style with top US officials. She has also teamed up with Republicans on issues like election security and criminal justice reform during her tenure.

"This is not a goodbye for Vice President-elect Harris... As she resigns from the Senate, she's preparing to take an oath that will allow her to preside over it," said a Harris aide.

(With inputs from agencies)





