America reacts to car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, Marco Rubio says ‘clearly, it was a terrorist attack’

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on Thursday reacted to a car blast in Delhi near Red Fort and termed it a terrorist attack.

Rubio made the remark while speaking in Canada, and also commended India on the ongoing investigations, calling it ‘very measured’ and ‘very professional’.

“Yeah, we’re aware of the potential that that holds. But I think the Indians are – need to be commended; they have been very measured and cautious and very professional in how they’re carrying out this investigation,” said Rubio.

Further stating that clearly, it was a terrorist attack, Rubio added, “It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people.”

"We’re aware of the potential that it has – the potential that it has to become something broader. But I think we’re going to wait and see what their investigation reveals,” Rubio said.

At least 13 people were killed after a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort area on Monday.

On Wednesday, the government had termed the explosion as a ‘heinous terror incident’, directing investigating agencies to deal with the case with the "utmost urgency and professionalism."

Rubio also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Niagara.

Following his meeting with Rubio, Jaishankar said in a post on X: “Good to meet @SecRubio this morning at #G7 FMM. Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi. Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific.”

US offers help The Secretary of State said that US has offered to help and added, “I think they’re very capable in these investigations. They don’t need our help. They’re doing a good job.”

Crackdown in valley In a crackdown on subversive elements, several locations in the valley's Baramulla, Pulwama, and Shopian districts were raided on Thursday.

The raids were aimed at neutralising subversive and law-defying elements, and reinforcing the overall climate of public order and civic assurance, reported PTI quoting a police spokesperson.