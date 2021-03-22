1 min read.Updated: 22 Mar 2021, 09:10 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen
In a video of his speech, CM Rawat can be heard saying, 'America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world, is struggling' to control the coronavirus pandemic
After making headlines over his controversial "ripped jeans" comment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat made a factual error when he said in his speech that "America enslaved India for 200 years."
Addressing a programme in Nainital's Ramnagar on Sunday, CM Rawat apparently confused Britain with the US, saying, "As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling the COVID-19 crisis. America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," he said.
"The US is number one in the health sector and yet, they have over 50 lakh (Covid) deaths," he added. "They are again heading towards a lockdown."
#WATCH "...As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling #COVID19 crisis. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/gHa9n33W2O