Home >News >India >'America ruled India for 200 years...': Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

After making headlines over his controversial "ripped jeans" comment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat made a factual error when he said in his speech that "America enslaved India for 200 years."

In a video of his speech, CM Rawat can be heard saying, "America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world, is struggling" to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a programme in Nainital's Ramnagar on Sunday, CM Rawat apparently confused Britain with the US, saying, "As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling the COVID-19 crisis. America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," he said.

"The US is number one in the health sector and yet, they have over 50 lakh (Covid) deaths," he added. "They are again heading towards a lockdown."

Reacting to the comment, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala taunted the BJP over its selection of Rawat as the Uttarakhand CM.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala said he picks such "learned talent". He also mocked Rawat’s statement that the US ruled over India for 200 years.

Earlier this week, the Uttarakhand CM faced flak for his controversial comments on women wearing ripped jeans and how they cannot - he feels - provide the right environment at home for children.

CM Rawat said that he was shocked to see a woman running an NGO in ripped jeans, and was concerned about the example she was setting for society.

Amid condemnation of the Uttarakhand CM's comments, several women, including politicians and celebrities, posted photos in ripped jeans with the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter.

