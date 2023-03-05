Arya Vohra, 21, was travelling in flight AA292 from New York to Delhi. Vohra is a student at a US University. He urinated on a US citizen on March 4 while he was drunk. The student perhaps involuntarily urinated while he was asleep due to the effect of alcohol. The leak somehow fell on a fellow passenger. A source told PTI that the male victim was not keen on reporting the matter to the police after the student apologised as it might put his career in jeopardy. However, the airline took it seriously and reported it to the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the airport.

