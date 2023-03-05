American Airlines: Indian student barred from flying after urinating on co-passenger3 min read . 01:38 PM IST
The Delhi Police also said that necessary legal action is being taken on the basis of a complaint from the airline.
An Indian passenger who allegedly urinated on a US co-passenger mid-flight on an American Airlines flight has been barred from flying with the airline.
In the complaint by American Airlines as viewed by news agency ANI stated, "We along with CISF officer (at Delhi's IGI airport) disembarked passenger from aircraft who was still is in intoxicated condition. On basis of above we would be cancelling his travelling his return and future travel on our flight."
Arya Vohra, 21, was travelling in flight AA292 from New York to Delhi. Vohra is a student at a US University. He urinated on a US citizen on March 4 while he was drunk. The student perhaps involuntarily urinated while he was asleep due to the effect of alcohol. The leak somehow fell on a fellow passenger. A source told PTI that the male victim was not keen on reporting the matter to the police after the student apologised as it might put his career in jeopardy. However, the airline took it seriously and reported it to the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the airport.
The Delhi Police also said that necessary legal action is being taken on the basis of a complaint from the airline. The airline has submitted a report about the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "We have got a report from the concerned Airline. They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate action," DGCA official told ANI.
Earlier, the American Airline statement read, "American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm."
It further added, "Upon aircraft arrival, Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G."
The pilot had contacted Delhi ATC and informed regarding the passenger and sought security. It was informed to CISF to take necessary action.
There has been rise of urinating incidents on flight since last year. Last year, Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an intoxicated condition in business class of the Air India flight on 26 November 2022. Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru on January 6 and sent to judicial custody by a court in Delhi on 7 January, however, on 31 January he was granted bail. Air India banned him from flying for four months in connection with the case. Besides, the airline de-rostered four cabin crew and a pilot for ignoring the woman's complaint
In the second incident, another drunk man urinated on the blanket of a female co-passenger. The man had given a written apology following which no penal action was taken against him. The incident had occurred on 6 December 2022 on the Delhi bound Air-India flight from Paris.
During this time, the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, following which the male passenger was apprehended. He was later allowed to leave after the two passengers had a "mutual compromise" and the accused tendered a “written apology"
(With inputs from agencies)
