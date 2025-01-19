American podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman announced on X (formerly Twitter) on January 19 that he will be conducting a podcast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the end of February. In his post, Fridman expressed his excitement about the upcoming interview, marking his first visit to India.

“I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can,” Fridman wrote.





Lex Fridman has been hosting the Lex Fridman Podcast since 2018. Through the podcast, he has engaged in conversations with influential personalities across science, technology, sports, and politics. Notable guests have included Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among others.

Fridman gained significant attention in 2019 after Elon Musk praised his MIT study on Tesla's semi-autonomous system, which suggested that drivers remained focused while using the technology. However, the study faced criticism from AI experts and was not subjected to peer review.

PM Modi makes podcast debut with Nikhil Kamath Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his debut on a podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on January 10. During the over two-hour conversation, the PM discussed his childhood, friendships, risk-taking mindset, vision for youth, and more. PM Modi acknowledged it was his first podcast appearance, humorously noting, "I don't know how it'll go with your audience."

In the podcast with Nikhil Kamath, the PM shared a memorable anecdote from his first term in 2014, recounting a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who expressed interest in visiting his hometown, Vadnagar, due to a special historical connection.

Lex Fridman: Podcaster, AI researcher Early life and education Lex Fridman was born on August 15, 1986, in Russia and later moved to the United States. He developed a deep interest in science and technology early in life, which led him to pursue higher education in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Fridman earned a bachelor's degree in computer science, followed by a master's degree and Ph.D. in AI, specializing in machine learning, autonomous vehicles, and human-robot interaction, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Career in Artificial Intelligence Before becoming a prominent figure in the podcasting world, Fridman worked as a research scientist at MIT, where his focus was on AI, deep learning, and autonomous driving. His research on human-robot interaction and machine learning caught the attention of industry experts and established him as a thought leader in the field.

Fridman also collaborated with well-known companies and institutions working on cutting-edge AI technologies, including Tesla, where he contributed to the development of autonomous driving systems.