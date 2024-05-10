Americans poll better in India than Americans do in America, says US Ambassador Eric Garcetti
US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said he has been impressed with certain things Indians “do that are better than” Americans.
US Ambassador Eric Garcetti hailed the democracy in India at an event on Friday and said he was confident that "10 years from now India is going to be a vibrant democracy as it is today in terms of free and fair elections". He added, "They [Indians] like us more than we [Americans] like ourselves."