America’s friends and foes brace for a new world under Trump
Daniel Michaels , Jason Douglas , Kim Mackrael , Jiyoung Sohn , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 Nov 2024, 05:06 PM IST
SummaryForeign governments have readied plans for his second term, expecting swerves on trade and security policy.
Leaders of U.S. allies and adversaries on Wednesday braced for quick shifts in American economic policy and the country’s approach to relations with the rest of the world as the scale of Donald Trump’s victory became clear.
