Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani on Thursday performed the griha pravesh pooja at their new residence in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The griha pravesh pooja started on Wednesday led by a priest from Ujjain, news agency ANI reported.

The griha pravesh pooja—housewarming ceremony—is a customary Hindu ritual performed to bring good fortune on the day when we step into a new house. The ritual is performed to purify the surroundings and protect the house and new residents from any negative energy.

In 2019, when Irani wrested the Lok Sabha seat from former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, she had promised her voters that she (Irani) would build a permanent house in the constituency.

The property, located in the village of Mawai in Gauriganj Tehsil, was purchased in 2021. In February 2021, the union minister bought a plot of 11 biswa of land in the Gauriganj area to build a house, reported Times of India.

Also Read | What is Blue Aadhaar card? How to apply and other key details

The housewarming ceremony comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024 in which Amethi may witness another high-profile fight as the grand old party has not given up hopes on its old fort and has negotiated for the seat with INDIA bloc ally Samajwadi Party.

Earlier this week, Irani—who was on a four-day visit to her parliamentary constituency —launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said that the empty streets that greet Rahul Gandhi reflects the anger of people of Amethi towards the Gandhi family.

"The anger of the people of Amethi against the Gandhi family is visible. Today, when Rahul Gandhi) arrived, he was welcomed by empty streets. The anger of those who were deprived of development in Amethi has today transformed into empty streets for the visit of the Gandhi family, " ANI quoted the Women and Child Development minister as saying on Monday.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif to be Pakistan PM: Here is what it means for India

"The people of Amethi also haven't forgotten that this particular person who had mentioned Amethi and said that 'yaha ke logo ki samjh theek nahi hai'. This is the reason why the people of this constituency are angry," she further said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!