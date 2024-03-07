AMFI issues circular on ‘stress test’ of mutual fund schemes; all you need to know
AMCs must disclose stress test results for small and mid-cap schemes monthly, starting February 2024, as per AMFI and SEBI directive. This move is to improve transparency and offer investors better understanding of risk profiles.
As per a recent directive from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), asset management companies (AMCs) are now required to disclose the results of stress test for small and mid-cap schemes by March 15 each year, based on the preceding month's data.