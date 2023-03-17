Amgen to cut 450 jobs on inflation woes; Here's list of layoffs by US firms7 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 06:13 AM IST
- Twitter was among the first technology giants to slash its workforce during last year’s market rout
- Over 1,000 tech companies laid off 152421 employees globally in 2022-23, a report mentioned
US Biotechnology firm Amgen Inc is slashing its workforce by about 450 jobs, less that 2% of its workforce, the company said, citing pressure on drug prices and high levels of inflation as the reason.
