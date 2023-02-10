Amid 2 yrs wait time, you can get US visa in just one week. Here's what to do

Amid 2 yrs wait time, you can get US visa in just one week. Here's what to do2 min read . 03:30 PM IST
Thailand has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians and the wait time there is just about 14 days.
Thailand has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians and the wait time there is just about 14 days.
In order to cut down the US visa wait time from India, the United States has taken several measures in the past few months. And in the latest move, it has proposed that travellers who cannot afford to wait for long can now apply for US visas from embassies in other countries.
In order to cut down the US visa wait time from India, the United States has taken several measures in the past few months. And in the latest move, it has proposed that travellers who cannot afford to wait for long can now apply for US visas from embassies in other countries.
After pandemic-related travel restrictions were lifted, India saw a massive rise in visa applications owing to which visa wait time increased significantly. Currently, in some cities, the US visa wait time is almost 2 years. But, in case a traveller opts to apply for a visa from another country (specific few), the wait time can down to almost one week.
After pandemic-related travel restrictions were lifted, India saw a massive rise in visa applications owing to which visa wait time increased significantly. Currently, in some cities, the US visa wait time is almost 2 years. But, in case a traveller opts to apply for a visa from another country (specific few), the wait time can down to almost one week.
If you are applying for B1/B2 visas, then the wait time from New Delhi is 596 days, Chennai is 625 days, from Mumbai, it is 638 days and if you apply from Kolkata, it is 589 days
If you are applying for B1/B2 visas, then the wait time from New Delhi is 596 days, Chennai is 625 days, from Mumbai, it is 638 days and if you apply from Kolkata, it is 589 days
In a bid to provide some relief to travellers who can't wait that long, the US Embassy in India said that they can apply for the same via a third country. The embassy has also informed us that Thailand has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians and the wait time there is just about 14 days.
In a bid to provide some relief to travellers who can't wait that long, the US Embassy in India said that they can apply for the same via a third country. The embassy has also informed us that Thailand has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians and the wait time there is just about 14 days.
"Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, @USEmbassyBKK has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months," the US embassy said in a tweet.
"Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, @USEmbassyBKK has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months," the US embassy said in a tweet.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 23 days
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 23 days
Hong Kong: 2 days
Hong Kong: 2 days
Phnom Penh, Cambodia: 7 days
Phnom Penh, Cambodia: 7 days
Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand: 14 days
Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand: 14 days
Kuwait: 1 day
Kuwait: 1 day
Singapore: 7 days
Singapore: 7 days
Frankfurt, Germany: 17 days
Frankfurt, Germany: 17 days
Doha, Qatar: 30 days
Doha, Qatar: 30 days
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 53 days
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 53 days
Melbourne, Australia: 58 days
Melbourne, Australia: 58 days
London, UK: 78 days
London, UK: 78 days
The time mentioned above are only for B1/B2 applicants who require to attend an interview.
The time mentioned above are only for B1/B2 applicants who require to attend an interview.