Amid a second wave of covid, EPFO increases death insurance benefits

“Vide notification of the government of India in the ministry of labour and employment…dated 15 February 2018 published in the gazette of India, extraordinary...the minimum assurance benefit ceiling was increased to two lakh and fifty thousand rupees for a period of two years, which expired on the 14 February 2020. Therefore, for the purpose of giving continuity to the said benefit, sub-clause (iv) of clause (b) of paragraph 2 of this amendment scheme is given effect to retrospectively from the 15 February 2020, which will not adversely affect the interests of any person," said the new gazette notification.