Amid Adani row, Mukesh Ambani hails PM Modi for India's emergence as developed nation: ‘‘Nobody in the world can…’
‘Nobody in the world can question the fundamentals of the Indian economy,’ said Mukesh Ambani.
India has transformed remarkably since Narendra Modi became the prime minister, said Mukesh Ambani. The Reliance chairman was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit 2023 in Lucknow on February 10.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×