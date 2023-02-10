India has transformed remarkably since Narendra Modi became the prime minister, said Mukesh Ambani. The Reliance chairman was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit 2023 in Lucknow on February 10.

“Our nation has transformed remarkably since you became prime minister in 2014," Mukesh Ambani told PM Modi, “Guided by your vision, and driven by your laser-sharp focus on execution, a bold New India is taking shape…an India which will fulfil the aspirations of its 1.4 billion citizens."

“Modi ji, you have aptly said that India has now entered its Amrit Kaal. This year’s Budget has indeed laid the foundation for India’s emergence as a Developed Nation. It stands out for its highest ever resource allocation for building the foundation for a country's growth in terms of capital expenditure," Ambani added.

Also Read: Oppn raises 'Modi-Adani bhai bhai' slogan, PM rebuts, 'they have mud, I have gulal'

“This is bound to not only boost economic growth but also achieve greater social welfare. I am confident that India is on a very strong growth path," said the Reliance chairman.

Ambani's conviction has four primary justifications: First, even in the industrialised world, Indians are adopting technology at a rate unheard of. Second, India has the world's biggest young population, which is “brimming with entrepreneurial energy and passion". Their inventions and concepts will rock the world, Ambani believes.

Third, regional inequities are quickly diminishing as a result of PM Modi's visionary leadership. The gap between rural and urban India is also narrowing, he said. Fourthly, and most crucially, PM Modi has changed the nation's attitude fundamentally. Unprecedented optimism and hope are present among the populace, according to Ambani.

Also Read: Will Adani crisis derail Narendra Modi’s economic vision?

“Nobody in the world can question the fundamentals of the Indian economy. They are robust. Now is the time for all our enterprises to step up on the accelerator. Because Udyog and Sahayog always must go hand in hand," Ambani said.

Ambani also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said Yogi’s state had become “the centre of hope" for India. From Noida to Gorakhpur, people are brimming with energy and excitement, he said. Uttar Pradesh is emerging as “Uttam Pradesh", be it law and order, Infrastructure or ease of doing business.