Amid Agnipath protests, Anand Mahindra promises jobs to Agniveers in his company

Agnipath scheme: Anand Mahindra has opposing views regarding the Agnipath scheme, which are in line with what the Centre, and the chief of three defence forces have been saying
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has promised to offer jobs to Agniveers, the defence troops who will be recruited in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for four years. Currently, there has been a wide-ranging agitation across the country regarding the new recruitment scheme in the Indian defence forces, called Agnipath, under which the recruit will be able to serve the Army/Navy/Air Force for four years. The youngsters, who are opposing this Agnipath scheme, say that this will increase the unemployment rate in the country and also uncertainty in their careers.
However, Anand Mahindra has opposing views regarding the Agnipath scheme, which are in line with what the Centre, and the chief of three defence forces have been saying. Mahindra said, "When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-and repeat-the discipline and skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable". He said he is saddened by the violence around the Agnipath program. The business tycoon added, "The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained and capable young people".
Subsequently, a Twitter user asked the industrialist what job Mahindra Group would give to Agniveers. Anand Mahindra responded, “Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork, and physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management".
Separately, the Centre also announced a slew of concessions for Agniveers to pacify the agitators. The Centre approved a proposal to reserve 10% of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria and also decided to give priority to them in the recruitment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles.
Several state governments like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka have announced to give Agniveers priority in state government jobs.
While the government points out that the 'Agnipath' scheme gives a golden opportunity to the youth to join the defence system and serve the country, Congress had said the recruitment policy is controversial, carries multiple risks, subverts the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces and there is no guarantee that the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be better trained and motivated to defend the country.
Agniveers will be enrolled for a service duration of 4 years including the training period. After four years, only 25% of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. These 25% Agniveers will then serve for a full term of another 15 years.
