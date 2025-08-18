Amid Airtel outage, Jio and Vodafone Idea users report disruptions and complain of network issues

Major telecom providers, including Reliance Jio and Vi, are reportedly experiencing service disruptions following an Airtel outage. Users have reported issues with calling and internet services. According to Downdetector, over 200 users reported Jio outages and more than 50 users flagged problems with Vi around 5:00 PM IST on Monday.

According to Downdetector, nearly 52 per cent of Jio users reported issues with mobile internet, 30 per cent with JioFiber, and 17 per cent experienced no signal. The live outage map on the outage tracking site highlighted affected areas including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Patna, Kolkata, Mumbai, and other cities.

For Vi, 44 per cent of users reported issues with mobile internet on Downdetector, 37 per cent with mobile calls, and 19 per cent experienced no signal.

No official response from Jio and Vi yet So far, neither Jio nor Vi has issued an official statement explaining the cause of the outage.

The outages have sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Many users shared complaints about dropped calls, slow internet, and interrupted services, with hashtags like #JioDown trending in multiple cities.

Vinay, an X user, tweeted, “Hello @JioCare, Jio network is down in Gurgaon. We’re unable to make calls or use mobile data. #Gurgaon.”

Another frustrated user posted, “@JioCare @reliancejio, services are completely down. Calls and messages aren’t working, causing serious inconvenience. Please resolve this issue.”

Subscribers are advised to stay updated via social media for real-time reports and workarounds while the connectivity issues persist.

Airtel outage in India affects thousands The Airtel services are also facing disruptions in India today, with several users reporting issues, especially with the app. Outage tracking platform Downdetector recorded a spike in complaints, with over 3,500 reports of service disruption around 4:30 PM IST.

As per Downdetector, around 68 per cent of Airtel users reported issues with mobile phones, 16 per cent experienced problems with mobile internet and 15 per cent complained of having no signal.