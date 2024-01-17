Amid Ayodhya Ram Mandir fete, here are 7 grand Ram Temples across India to visit
As the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony in Ram Mandir approaches, here is a list of seven lesser-known Ram temples in India that one can explore.
Valmiki Ramayana, Kamba Ramayanam, Tusidas' Ramcharitmanas-- like the Indian literary Itihasa is not bound to one narrative, so is the Ram Mandir, which is not bound to Ayodhya and the hoopla around it. According to experts as many as three hundred versions of the the Indian epic poem, the Ramayana, are known to exist.