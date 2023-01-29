Amid BBC documentary controversy, PM Modi says some are trying to divide India2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 01:59 PM IST
PM Modi’s comment comes as there is an ongoing controversy around a BBC documentary on Gujarat Riots 2002.
According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unsuccessful efforts are being undertaken to split the country's citizens. PM Modi, at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) event on January 28 in New Delhi, exhorted the populace to stick together for the sake of the nation's development.
