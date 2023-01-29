According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unsuccessful efforts are being undertaken to split the country's citizens. PM Modi, at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) event on January 28 in New Delhi, exhorted the populace to stick together for the sake of the nation's development.

PM Modi’s comment comes as there is an ongoing controversy around a BBC documentary on Gujarat Riots 2002. His performance as the chief minister during the 2002 riots is criticised in the documentary.

Links to the documentary "India: The Modi Question" were ordered to be blocked by the Center on Twitter and YouTube. The contentious documentary, which the Central government rejected as "propaganda" and a "reflection of a colonial mindset," was attempted to be screened by students at numerous campuses, including Delhi University, TISS Mumbai, and the Opposition parties in some places.

The BBC should be shut down for its documentary on Prime Minister Modi, claim the Hindu Sena that posted notices outside the BBC office on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in New Delhi. The organisation has charged the BBC with participating in a global plot to damage India's reputation and that of Modi.

Many excuses and polarising topics are being raised in order to prevent India from progressing and from following its motto, "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", said PM Modi while pointing out that such people would still fail even after tens of thousands of such attempts. He asserted that the only way to lead the nation to new heights in the world is via togetherness as a nation.

“The mantra of ekta is our medicine against these attempts," PM Modi added. According to him, India's citizens must make sure that there are no such obstacles on the way to prosperity. “We have to live for our country and witness its success. That’s the minimum we can do," he said.

