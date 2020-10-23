MUMBAI : Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited ( AEML ) has decided to extend the interest-free EMI facility for a limited period for the customers in Mumbai , starting from 23 October till 30 October, to alleviate prevailing billing concerns of consumers.

Customers can now avail the EMI option to pay their bills and avoid inconvenience in power supply due to this extension.

All customers are eligible to avail three interest free EMIs to clear their outstanding amounts. AEML consumers, who have previously not opted-in for this service can now register for it at the AEML kiosk, AEML website, the call centre or customer care centre, the Adani Electricity said in a statement.

However, the EMI facility would not be applicable to customers that receive joint invoicing or consolidated bills, it said.

Kandarp Patel, MD & CEO, Adani Electricity said, “Ensuring maximum benefit to our consumers, during these distressing times, we have extended our interest-free EMI option for the current month only. The previous EMI option has received a very positive response across our consumer base and this decision has been undertaken to meet their present needs and requirements."

Customers can avail the EMI facility by visiting the website www.adanielectricity.com under quick pay option/AEML App/Kiosk/19122 a 24x7-helpline number or visiting the customer care centre spread across the AEML distribution area.

They can make EMI payment through various options such as Net banking, Debit Card or cash at the kiosk or customer care centre.

Mumbai power outage

Adani Electricity's decision to extend the interest-free EMI facility comes days after a major grid failure, which caused a widespread power outage in Mumbai and surrounding areas. It was the first such blackout in over two years that stranded thousands of local train passengers and delayed college exams.

“Due to transmission network failure outside of our system at around 10.05 this morning, power grid saw outages across utilities in Mumbai. However Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML), distribution system operated Islanding facility successfully and continued successfully power supply to vital installations with the help of Dahanu Thermal Power Station (DTPS). We wish we had more power for which we are dependent on grid input. The power supplies to remaining consumers of AEML are being restored in a phased manner as the input power is being restored by Grid operations of Mahatransco", said an AEML Spokesperson

The failure was caused by "technical problems" during maintenance work, the energy minister of Maharashtra said in a video message. Power has now been restored to many areas of the city, officials and witnesses said.

"The power supply (in Mumbai) has been restored substantially, out of 2000 MW which went off, about 1900 MW has been restored, the remaining will be restored soon. The national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid," said Union Power Minister R.K. Singh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via