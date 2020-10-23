“Due to transmission network failure outside of our system at around 10.05 this morning, power grid saw outages across utilities in Mumbai. However Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML), distribution system operated Islanding facility successfully and continued successfully power supply to vital installations with the help of Dahanu Thermal Power Station (DTPS). We wish we had more power for which we are dependent on grid input. The power supplies to remaining consumers of AEML are being restored in a phased manner as the input power is being restored by Grid operations of Mahatransco", said an AEML Spokesperson