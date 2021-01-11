OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Mumbai
New Delhi: Dead crows in a park at Mayur Vihar Phase III in New Delhi, (PTI)
New Delhi: Dead crows in a park at Mayur Vihar Phase III in New Delhi, (PTI)

Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Mumbai

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 08:24 AM IST Staff Writer

The samples of dead crows have been sent for examination.

Amid the bird flu scare, as many as 11 crows were found dead in Mumbai's Chembur area on Sunday, said police.

The samples of dead crows have been sent for examination.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
New Delhi: Dead crows in a park at Mayur Vihar Phase III in New Delhi,

Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Mumbai

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to interact with CMs today to discuss Covid-19 vaccination roll-out

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
iStockphoto

History shows WFH can’t be forever—yet

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Shivani Manhas, one of the four pilots who operated Air India's inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight

Flown by 4 women pilots, Air India's longest direct route flight lands in India

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying on Sunday said that the central teams formed for monitoring the spread of bird flu are visiting the affected sites in seven states across the country.

The department has issued advisories to the affected States so as to avoid further spread of disease. So far, the disease has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

Test reports of the samples sent to the designated laboratory from Delhi, Maharashtra are still awaited. Further, no samples have been confirmed positive in wild birds from Balod district, Chhattisgarh which were tested earlier.

Control and containment have been completed in both the affected districts of Kerala and Post Operational Surveillance Programme guidelines have been issued to the State of Kerala.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout