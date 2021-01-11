Subscribe
Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Mumbai
New Delhi: Dead crows in a park at Mayur Vihar Phase III in New Delhi,

Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Mumbai

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST

The samples of dead crows have been sent for examination.

Amid the bird flu scare, as many as 11 crows were found dead in Mumbai's Chembur area on Sunday, said police.

Amid the bird flu scare, as many as 11 crows were found dead in Mumbai's Chembur area on Sunday, said police.

The samples of dead crows have been sent for examination.

The samples of dead crows have been sent for examination.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying on Sunday said that the central teams formed for monitoring the spread of bird flu are visiting the affected sites in seven states across the country.

The department has issued advisories to the affected States so as to avoid further spread of disease. So far, the disease has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

Test reports of the samples sent to the designated laboratory from Delhi, Maharashtra are still awaited. Further, no samples have been confirmed positive in wild birds from Balod district, Chhattisgarh which were tested earlier.

Control and containment have been completed in both the affected districts of Kerala and Post Operational Surveillance Programme guidelines have been issued to the State of Kerala.

