This combination of May 22, 2020, left, and June 23 satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows construction in the Galwan river valley near the disputed border known as the Line of Actual Control between India and China. On Monday, June 22, military commanders of both nations agreed to disengage their forces in the disputed area of the Himalayas following a June 15 clash that left at least 20 soldiers dead. (Maxar Technologies via AP) Satellite image copyright 2020 Maxar Technologies (AP)
1 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2020, 10:54 AM IST Naveen Kapoor , ANI

NEW DELHI : Amid border tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India held wide-ranging consultations with world powers on various subjects.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday held video consultations with his French counterpart. ANI has learnt that during the conversation, France expressed keenness on working with India on the Indo-Pacific, especially the western Indian ocean. The discussion was held with Secretary General, MFA of France.

India also held discussion with another major partner Germany last week, sources told ANI.

"Both France and Germany expressed the desire to work with India on G20 related issues," a source said. India will assume the presidency of G20 in 2022.

India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council and talks with France and Germany are crucial before it formally assumes its term at the powerful council.

According to informed sources, both countries are very interested and are closely watching developments concerning India's border tensions with China.

Indian and French navies were also fully engaged in the Samudra Setu and Resilience operations respectively to aid people facing difficulties during COVID-19 epidemic.

Rafale fighter jets from France are also expected to be delivered to India in coming months.

Both Germany and France in recent discussions with India have also shown interest in greater economic cooperation including enhanced investments, supply chains and partnerships in ICT and technology domains.

