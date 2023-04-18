Amid Bournvita sugar controversy, a look at recommended sugar intake in adults and children5 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 04:14 PM IST
- In the video, Revant Himatsingka who is a nutritionist and health coach and has his twitter and YouTube channels named Food Pharmer, claimed that Bournvita has sugar, cocoa solids and cancer-causing colourant.
Cadbury's Bournvita is currently in news after a social media influencer's video went viral claiming that the ‘health drink’ have high sugar content. However, Mondelez India-owned health drink brand rejected the claims and termed his video as "unscientific", which "distorted facts and made false and negative inferences".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×