Cadbury's Bournvita is currently in news after a social media influencer's video went viral claiming that the ‘health drink’ have high sugar content. However, Mondelez India-owned health drink brand rejected the claims and termed his video as "unscientific", which "distorted facts and made false and negative inferences".

In the video, Revant Himatsingka who is a nutritionist and health coach and has his twitter and YouTube channels named Food Pharmer, claimed that Bournvita has sugar, cocoa solids and cancer-causing colourant. However, he deleted the video after the legal notice and posted a statement on Instagram saying: "I have decided to take down the video across all platforms after receiving a legal notice from one of India's biggest law firms on 13th April 2023.

How much amount of Sugar is acceptable in children, adults?

Sugar comes can be distinguished in two form - Natural sugar and added sugar. Natural sugar is present in fruits or milk while added sugars have many different names and come in form of brown sugar, cane juice, corn syrup, dextrose, fructose, fruit nectars, glucose, high-fructose corn syrup, honey, lactose, malt syrup, maltose, maple syrup, molasses, raw sugar, and sucrose.

It is a known fact that nutrients of concern – high sugar, sodium, saturated fat and added trans-fats –can adversely impact health. Excessive consumption of foods and beverages with high levels of these nutrients of concern, not only causes obesity but also elevates risk of cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and premature death.

As per National Health Service, adults should have no more than 30g of free sugars a day which equivalent to 7 sugar cubes. In children aged 7-10 should, consumption of sugar not more than 24 g per day which is about 6 sugar cubes is good whereas children aged 4-6 should have no more than 19 grams of sugars per day which is approximately 5 sugar cubes)

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 advises that all Americans 2 years and older limit added sugars in the diet to less than 10 percent of total calories. For a 2,000 calorie/day diet, that translates into 200 calories or 50 grams of sugar daily (about 12 teaspoons of sugar). Toddlers and infants younger than 2 years should not be given solids or beverages with any added sugars. As per BMJ, reducing the consumption of free sugars or added sugars to below 25 g/day which is approximately six teaspoons a day.

According to American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines, most men should not consume more than 38 g or 9 teaspoons (tsp) of sugar per day while women should not use 25 g or 6 tsp of sugar per day. In children aged between 2 and 18 should consume sugar not more than 25 g per day or 6 tsp.

As per WHO's 2015 guidelines, it recommends adults and children to reduce their daily intake of free sugars or added sugar to less than 10 percent of their total energy intake. A further reduction to below 5 percent or roughly 25 grams (6 teaspoons) per day would provide additional health benefits. Knowing the ill effects of sugar, many have switched to consuming artificial sweetners. Artificial sweeteners are widely used as no or low-calorie alternatives to sugar. They represent a $7200 million global market. Artificial sweeteners are found in thousands of products worldwide, particularly ultra-processed foods such as artificially sweetened drinks, some snacks, and low-calorie ready meals. Several studies have linked consumption of artificial sweeteners or artificially sweetened beverages (ASB) to weight gain, high blood pressure, and inflammation, but findings remain mixed about the role of artificial sweeteners in the cause of various diseases, including cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Sugar content in Bournvita

Revant Himatsingka in his video claimed that Bournvita misrepresented the products nutritional value. He also remarked its tagline of “tayyari jeet ki" should be changed to “tayyari diabetes ki."

However, on his claims, the company has said that Bournvita is best consumed with a glass of 200 millilitere of hot or cold milk as highlighted on the pack.

"Every serving of 20 gm of Bournvita has 7.5 grams of added sugar, which is approximately one and a half teaspoons. This is much less than the daily recommended intake limits of sugar for children," said Mondelez India, the company which owns popular brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star, Oreo cookie and Gems.

Moreover, on the ingredient Caramel Colour (150 C) which Revant claimed that it causes cancer, the company said that "it is within permissible limits as per guidelines defined by regulations". "All ingredients are safe, approved for use and within permissible limits as per the regulatory guidelines," it said.

What has scientist said on Bournvita's sugar content

Scientist and liver specialist named Dr Abby Philips who goes with the name TheLiverDoc has come in support of Revant's claim on Bournvita. Philips said that as the company claims that the product improves brain activity, improved muscles, improved immune system and improved bone health, however, all of these claims require empirical evidence for confirmation. Dr Philip in his post listed four research papers which made contrasting statements to what the company claimed. Researches by PubMed stated showed that caffeine content in Bournvita was higher than in other similar cocoa-based products while another research paper showed that pregnant women in Nigeria AVOIDED Bournvita due to fear of developing "big babies" and complicated labour/delivery. The third study showed Bournvita product changes color due to inherent changes in pH due to its "sugary" content while the fourth study was called “Critics say UNICEF-Cadbury partnership is mere sugar-washing".

Instagram influencer, The FoodPharmer deleted his video, calling out the misleading information on Cadbury's Bounrvita product. Essentially, the product claimed improved brain activity, improved muscles, improved immune system and improved bone health.



All of these require… pic.twitter.com/PkyDRxLlg4 — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) April 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the deleted video shared by Revant had racked up around 12 million views and was also shared across social media platforms. It was also shared by actor-politician Paresh Rawal, former cricketer and MP Kirti Azad. Currently, Revant's official twitter account has been suspended but it is not known if Bournvita was responsible for this. Issuing a clarification, the company said that it had "no play in actions around the presenter's Twitter account".