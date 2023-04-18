As per WHO's 2015 guidelines, it recommends adults and children to reduce their daily intake of free sugars or added sugar to less than 10 percent of their total energy intake. A further reduction to below 5 percent or roughly 25 grams (6 teaspoons) per day would provide additional health benefits. Knowing the ill effects of sugar, many have switched to consuming artificial sweetners. Artificial sweeteners are widely used as no or low-calorie alternatives to sugar. They represent a $7200 million global market. Artificial sweeteners are found in thousands of products worldwide, particularly ultra-processed foods such as artificially sweetened drinks, some snacks, and low-calorie ready meals. Several studies have linked consumption of artificial sweeteners or artificially sweetened beverages (ASB) to weight gain, high blood pressure, and inflammation, but findings remain mixed about the role of artificial sweeteners in the cause of various diseases, including cardiovascular disease (CVD).