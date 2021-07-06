Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Amid cabinet reshuffle buzz, PM Modi's crucial meeting likely today

Amid cabinet reshuffle buzz, PM Modi's crucial meeting likely today

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Livemint

If the prime minister goes ahead with the exercise, he will be expanding his Council of Ministers for the first time since assuming the charge in May 2019 for his second innings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a crucial meeting at his residence amid reports of a cabinet reshuffle. The cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place later this week, according to a report in Live Hindustan.

If the prime minister goes ahead with the exercise, he will be expanding his Council of Ministers for the first time since assuming the charge in May 2019 for his second innings.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and many other ministers are expected to attend the meeting, Live Hindustan reported.

The meeting may take place at 5 pm.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held marathon meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

According to a report in PTI, BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sushil Modi are seen as strong ministerial probable.

