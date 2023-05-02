Amid calls for ban on ‘The Kerala Story’, Shashi Tharoor says ‘Keralites have every right to…'2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 06:18 AM IST
Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, 'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in lead roles.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has stated that he is not advocating for a ban on the upcoming film 'The Kerala Story', but he believes that the film misrepresents the reality of Kerala. He tweeted that Keralites have the right to express their discontent over the film's portrayal of their state.
