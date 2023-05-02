Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has stated that he is not advocating for a ban on the upcoming film 'The Kerala Story', but he believes that the film misrepresents the reality of Kerala. He tweeted that Keralites have the right to express their discontent over the film's portrayal of their state.

"Let me stress, I am not calling for a ban on the film. Freedom of expression does not cease to be valuable just because it can be misused. But Keralites have every right to say loud and clear that this is a misrepresentation of our reality," Tharoor tweeted.

'The Kerala Story' has faced backlash due to its trailer's claim that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group ISIS.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan has called for the film to not be granted permission for screening, alleging that it is part of an attempt to implement the Sangh Parivar's agenda and create a social divide by casting doubt over minority groups.

The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in lead roles. Adah Sharma, one of the actresses in the film, has defended it by stating that it sheds light on the issue of Indian girls who have gone missing and later been recruited by ISIS.

She added that this is an international issue and not limited to India. Sharma spoke to ETimes after the film's trailer had been accused of exaggerating numbers and presenting a false narrative.

Despite the controversy, 'The Kerala Story' is set to hit theatres on May 5, 2023. Tharoor believes that freedom of expression is valuable and should not be curtailed even though the people of Kerala should be able to express their views on the film's portrayal of their state.

