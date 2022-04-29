Amid calls for shorter booster gap, experts seek more research, data

The World Health Organization says a booster “may be considered" four to six months after the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine , and is “mainly recommended" for high-priority groups. With covid-19 reaching an endemic stage in India, some find the risks rather low. “At the moment, given our infection rate and vaccination, I am not worried enough about the numbers to change any recommendation—with the reminder that I do not know how nine months was decided on," Gagandeep Kang, a top virologist, told Mint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}