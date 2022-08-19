To join our national mission to make India Number 1, please give missed call on 9510001000, let's take India to the top, Arvind Kejriwal said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a press conference and launched a missed call campaign for his Make India No 1 mission.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a press conference and launched a missed call campaign for his Make India No 1 mission.
Speaking about his recently launched Make India No 1 mission, Kejriwal said, “I am issuing a number today, missed call number 9510001000. Those who want to join this mission, those who want to see India as the number 1 nation in the world, the most powerful nation. the best nation should join this mission."
Speaking about his recently launched Make India No 1 mission, Kejriwal said, “I am issuing a number today, missed call number 9510001000. Those who want to join this mission, those who want to see India as the number 1 nation in the world, the most powerful nation. the best nation should join this mission."
His conference comes amid CBI launched searches at Manish Sisodia's residence over the AAP government's excise policy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
His conference comes amid CBI launched searches at Manish Sisodia's residence over the AAP government's excise policy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While addressing the press conference, Kejriwal said, “Today Manish Sisodia was declared the best Education Minister in the world but a CBI team reached his residence to conduct a raid. So, there'll be a lot of obstacles. It wasn't easy to appear on the front page of New York Times & bring an Education Revolution in Delhi."
While addressing the press conference, Kejriwal said, “Today Manish Sisodia was declared the best Education Minister in the world but a CBI team reached his residence to conduct a raid. So, there'll be a lot of obstacles. It wasn't easy to appear on the front page of New York Times & bring an Education Revolution in Delhi."
He further said that this is not the first time such a raid was carried out. Since the last seven years, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia and other part leaders including him.
He further said that this is not the first time such a raid was carried out. Since the last seven years, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia and other part leaders including him.
“This isn't the first raid. In the last 7 yrs, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia. Several false cases were lodged against him. Raids were conducted on me as well, on Satyendar Jain, on Kailash Gehlot - but nothing was found. They won't get anything even now," Delhi CM said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“This isn't the first raid. In the last 7 yrs, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia. Several false cases were lodged against him. Raids were conducted on me as well, on Satyendar Jain, on Kailash Gehlot - but nothing was found. They won't get anything even now," Delhi CM said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"No need to panic by CBI raid, let them do their work. They have orders from above to harass us, Kejriwal said.
"No need to panic by CBI raid, let them do their work. They have orders from above to harass us, Kejriwal said.
Earlier in the day, CBI carried out searches at the residences of Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna besides at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
Earlier in the day, CBI carried out searches at the residences of Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna besides at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
Manish Sisodia put out a tweet in Hindi and wrote, "CBI has come. He is welcome. We are extremely honest. Making the future of millions of children," when loosely translated. He said that he will co-operate, truth will come out.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Manish Sisodia put out a tweet in Hindi and wrote, "CBI has come. He is welcome. We are extremely honest. Making the future of millions of children," when loosely translated. He said that he will co-operate, truth will come out.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A CBI inquiry was recommended by the LG into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.
A CBI inquiry was recommended by the LG into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.
Hours after the CBI conducted raids at Sisodia's residence, Kejriwal confidently welcomed the federal agency and assured complete cooperation with the inspection and proceedings.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hours after the CBI conducted raids at Sisodia's residence, Kejriwal confidently welcomed the federal agency and assured complete cooperation with the inspection and proceedings.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said that the federal agencies had conducted search operations at Delhi ministers' residences earlier also and nothing came out of it, hence, they will not find anything this time too.
In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said that the federal agencies had conducted search operations at Delhi ministers' residences earlier also and nothing came out of it, hence, they will not find anything this time too.
What exactly is the controversy around the Delhi's Excise policy?
What exactly is the controversy around the Delhi's Excise policy?
A report on July 8 by Delhi's Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A report on July 8 by Delhi's Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Chief Secretary's report indicated substantively of financial quid pro quo at the top political level and that the Delhi Excise Policy was implemented with the sole aim of benefitting private liquor barons for financial benefits to individuals at the highest rungs of the government leading up to Manish Sisodia.
The Chief Secretary's report indicated substantively of financial quid pro quo at the top political level and that the Delhi Excise Policy was implemented with the sole aim of benefitting private liquor barons for financial benefits to individuals at the highest rungs of the government leading up to Manish Sisodia.
Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, is under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.
Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, is under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.
Sisodia is believed to have executed decisions in violation of the statutory provisions of the Excise Policy, which could have huge financial implications. Such "undue financial favours" to the liquor licensees after the deadline for awarding tenders caused huge losses to the exchequer, sources earlier claimed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sisodia is believed to have executed decisions in violation of the statutory provisions of the Excise Policy, which could have huge financial implications. Such "undue financial favours" to the liquor licensees after the deadline for awarding tenders caused huge losses to the exchequer, sources earlier claimed.