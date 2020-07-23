Five Rafale would be arriving in India from France on July 29

Amid China row, Rafales to get more firepower with HAMMER missiles

3 min read . 02:40 PM IST

Ajit K Dubey , ANI

The order for the HAMMER standoff missiles with the capability to take out any types of targets at the range of around 60-70 kms is being processed under the emergency powers for acquisition given to the armed forces by the Modi government