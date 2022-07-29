A per the Reuters report, US officials said they saw the exchange as another chance to manage competition between the world's two largest economies, whose ties have been increasingly clouded by tensions over democratically governed Taiwan, which Xi has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary. Meanwhile, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters ahead of the call, "this is about keeping the lines of communication open with the president of China, one of the most consequential bilateral relationships that we have, not just in that region, but around the world, because it touches so much."