Amid CJP protest, Dharmendra Pradhan's daughter deactivates Instagram as trolls target her over studying abroad

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's daughter, Naimisha Pradhan, has deactivated her Instagram account after facing massive flak amid the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a youth-led movement seeking education reforms.

Naimisha has come under online scrutiny over her decision to study abroad. She earned a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts, US.

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Anger on social media intensified after police took action against student protesters during the CJP's march towards Parliament earlier this week.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Naimisha Pradhan deactivate her Instagram account? ⌵ Naimisha Pradhan deactivated her Instagram account due to intense trolling and scrutiny over her decision to study abroad amid the ongoing protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party. 2 What reforms are the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesting for? ⌵ The CJP is protesting for accountability regarding alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, as well as broader reforms in the Indian education system. 3 How did social media users respond to Naimisha Pradhan's choice to study abroad? ⌵ Social media users criticized Naimisha Pradhan for studying abroad, suggesting her decision reflects the failures of India's education system and demanded actions against her from her university. 4 What was Dharmendra Pradhan's stance on the protests against him? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the opposition parties for allegedly exploiting students as political tools and claimed the government is committed to addressing their concerns regarding education reforms in Parliament. 5 Should Dharmendra Pradhan resign as Union Education Minister? ⌵ Calls for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation stem from accusations of failures and corruption during his tenure, as voiced by opposition leaders amid ongoing protests related to the education system.

Users traced Naimisha's Instagram account and left comments on several of her posts. Many also tagged her in posts and videos questioning why she studied abroad while her father oversees India's education system.

Several Instagram users shared posts claiming Naimisha chose to study abroad because of shortcomings in India's education system. Some also tagged Tufts University and demanded action against her.

Dharmendra Pradhan's daughter deactivates Instagram amid trolling over US education.

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One post read: “You're studying abroad because you know what millions of Indian students already know: our education system is failing them,” adding that many other students would also leave India if they had “the privilege and the money.”

Social media users also posted comments on Tufts University's Instagram page, raising slogans such as "Dharmendra Pradhan resign" and calling for Naimisha's suspension from the university.

However, Naimisha reportedly completed her LLM in 2023 and now works as a senior associate at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

'Dragging a family member into it, especially someone who isn't a decision-maker, crosses a line' Several users argued that criticism should remain focused on the education minister rather than his family.

"Dragging a family member into it, especially someone who isn't the decision maker, crosses a line," one user wrote. The user added: “Criticize those in power, question their actions, and demand change.”

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Dharmendra Pradhan on protest Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan responded publicly to the ongoing CJP protest and criticised the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

In a post on X, the Union minister said, “LoP Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.”

He also accused Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders of staging a sit-in outside the Prime Minister's residence, saying they had caused inconvenience to the public and ignored security arrangements.

Pradhan said the government had already expressed its willingness to discuss NEET and other concerns raised by young people in Parliament, but claimed the Congress “chose political spectacle over democratic debate.”

“For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened,” he said.

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The minister added that the government “remains 100% committed to discussing NEET”, saying students “deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign.”

“We owe our students more than outrage. We owe them answers, reforms and accountability. That is exactly what our government remains committed to delivering,” Pradhan added.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.