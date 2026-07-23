Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government has decided to set up fast track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first big reaction on the protests held in national capital over paper leaks and growing demands for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are fast-track courts and how will they address paper leak cases? ⌵ Fast-track courts are specialized courts established to expedite judicial processes. In the context of paper leak cases, they will ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved, prioritizing the welfare of students. 2 Why is there a demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? ⌵ The demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation stems from repeated incidents of paper leaks affecting students, with critics arguing that his leadership has failed to protect the integrity of the education system. 3 How many paper leaks have occurred in India's education system over the past decade? ⌵ Approximately 152 paper leaks have been reported in the last decade, equating to roughly one leak per month, causing significant disruption and stress for millions of students. 4 What actions has Prime Minister Modi taken in response to the paper leak protests? ⌵ Prime Minister Modi announced the establishment of fast-track courts for paper leak cases and emphasized strict punishment for offenders, stating that nothing is more important than the future of the youth. 5 Should students continue to protest against paper leaks and demand accountability from the government? ⌵ Yes, continuing to protest can be crucial for students to voice their demands for accountability and reform in the education system, as visible activism can lead to governmental responses and policy changes.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students,” he said.

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CJP responds, Pradhan must resign PM Modi's annoucements comes amid widespread protests over paper leaks and other examination-related issues. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), protesting over the issue for over a month, took out a march to Parliament on 20 July in which clashes were reported between police and protesters.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on hunger strike over the issue for 26 days. Wangchuk is right now on fast at Medanta hospital.

“Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” the prime minister added on Thursday.

The CJP responded to PM Modi's annoucement and reiterated that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ‘must’ resign.

Rahul Gandhi seeks Pradhan's resignation The issue has rocked the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament with proceedings getting adjourned for last four days over paper leaks and other issues amid opposition protests.

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stepped up his attack on the Union government, extending support to students protesting under the banner of the CJP.

Gandhi, however, didn't mention the Cockroach Janta Party in his speech, even as he reiterated that the Congress party was completely supporting students' demands and seeking Pradhan’s resignation.

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On Tuesday, Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi surprised the Union government by staging a sit-in protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

The protest was unprecedented in that no Leader of the Opposition has in recent times staged a protest on the high-security stretch –Lok Kalyan Marg, earlier known as Race Course Road – which houses the official residence of the prime minister.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.