Amid CJP protests, Universities asked to counsel students to study, not divert energy

CJP Protests ar Jantar Mantar: The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has asked higher educational institutions to counsel students to remain focused on academics instead of participating in protests. In a letter to vice chancellors and directors of member institutions, AIU President Vinay Kumar Pathak said students' concerns should be addressed with empathy but warned that prolonged agitation would ultimately harm their education.

The appeal comes amid the ongoing Chalo Sansad (CJP) movement, which has seen students and activists demand accountability over the alleged irregularities in national-level examinations and broader reforms to the examination system.

AIU asks universities to encourage students to stay in classrooms

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did the Association of Indian Universities urge students to prioritize academics during protests? ⌵ The AIU expressed concern that prolonged protests would negatively impact students' education, disrupting their academic preparation and increasing stress. 2 What specific measures did the AIU suggest universities take regarding student protests? ⌵ The AIU urged universities to counsel students with empathy, encouraging them to focus on their studies rather than participating in protests. 3 How did the government respond to accusations regarding the NEET examination process? ⌵ The government, through AIU President Vinay Kumar Pathak, assured that it remains committed to strengthening and reforming the examination system, emphasizing transparency in the recent NEET exam. 4 What assurances did Prime Minister Narendra Modi give regarding examination reforms? ⌵ Prime Minister Modi assured students that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure future examinations are conducted fairly and transparently. 5 What role does empathy play in university responses to student protests according to the AIU? ⌵ The AIU highlighted the need for universities to engage with students compassionately, recognizing their grievances while guiding them back to their academic pursuits.

In the letter dated July 21, addressed to vice chancellors and directors, Pathak acknowledged that many students had been skipping classes to participate in protests following concerns over the conduct of national-level examinations.

He wrote:

"As you are aware, in the wake of recent concerns surrounding the conduct of certain national-level examinations, a section of students on several campuses has been staying away from classes to take part in protests and agitations at considerable cost to their own studies."

While recognising students' grievances, the AIU chief urged universities to encourage them to prioritise academics.

"Let me state at the outset that the concerns of our students are our foremost priority, and they deserve to be heard with empathy and respect."

'Remain focused on academic pursuits'

Pathak argued that extended protests would come at the expense of students' education, saying the academic cost outweighed any benefit of prolonged demonstrations.

"At the same time, prolonged agitation exacts its heaviest price from the students themselves in lost academic time, disrupted preparation and avoidable stress."

Referring to the recently conducted NEET examination, he said the government had already taken steps to address concerns.

"This price is all the more unnecessary when the Government stands committed to resolving the issue and has already conducted the recent NEET examination in a transparent and error-free manner."

The letter appealed to university administrators to actively counsel students.

"I would, therefore, earnestly appeal to you to counsel our students with patience, sensitivity and care for their future, to remain focused on their academic pursuits and not to allow their energies to be diverted by calls to protest."

AIU cites Prime Minister's assurance on exam reforms Seeking to reassure universities and students, Pathak said the Union government remained committed to strengthening India's examination system.

"I would also like to assure the university fraternity that the Government is fully committed to strengthening and reforming the examination system."

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance on examination reforms.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister has himself appealed to students and has assured the nation that all possible steps will be taken to ensure that future examinations are conducted in a completely fair, transparent and secure manner."

Pathak urged students to place confidence in these assurances rather than speculation.

"Our students should draw confidence from this assurance rather than anxiety from rumour and speculation."

Universities asked to mentor students with empathy

Concluding the letter, the AIU president called on member universities to engage with students constructively while ensuring campuses remain academically focused.

"In this backdrop, I request all member universities to engage with students, mentor and counsel them with empathy. I am confident that, with your personal attention and compassionate leadership, our campuses will remain calm and focused, and our students will devote their full energies to their studies and to nation-building."