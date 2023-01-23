Amid climate change, Maize, cotton yield in Punjab to reduce by 2050: Report3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 01:54 PM IST
- Punjab accounts for around 12 percent of the total cereals produced in the country.
A new study conducted by agriculture economists and scientists at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said that climate change is predicted to reduce maize and cotton yield in Punjab by 13 percent and 11 percent by 2050.
