In view of the severe cold wave, schools in UP's Meerut will remain closed till 17 January, news agency ANI has reported citing District Magistrate Deepak Meena.
All schools to remain shut till class 8th in Meerut, he said. For class 9-12, he said that school timings have been revised. School timing for students from Class 9-12 will be from 10am-3pm.
Apart from this, school timings in Lucknow to have been changed. Schools in Lucknow from classes 1 to 8 will function from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, said the district administration officials.
Schools in Gorakhpur will remain closed till 17 January. District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh said that schools from LKG to Inter will remain closed on January 16 and 17. As the board exams are around and some schools have their prelium exams, Karunesh said that those schools can conduct pre-board and practical exams from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
"In view of the cold, the educational work in the schools from LKG to Inter will remain closed on January 16 and 17. Schools in which pre-board and practical examinations are scheduled. Those schools can conduct pre-board and practical exams from 10:00 to 2:00," said the DM.
Most of the parts of North India is currently shivering from the intense cold with minimum temperatures as low as 3-5 degrees Celsius at most places.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the mercury to dip more in the next few days before western disturbances come to the rescue around Thursday.
Earlier on Sunday, the IMD predicted dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh.
Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, the circular read.
