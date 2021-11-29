The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet today to take a call on international passengers, especially from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong, amid concerns due to the new COVID-19 variant ' Omicron ', news agency ANI reported.

"They may take a call on RT-PCR testing of passengers deboarding from international flights and quarantining of passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong etc," government sources said, ANI reported.

Experts and representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation are expected to attend the meeting among others.

The 'Omicron' variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country.

After a long hiatus of more than 20 months, the government had on November 26 announced the resumption of scheduled international commercial flights from December 15. Flights are currently on under bilateral bubble arrangements with countries.

What are the “at-risk" countries?

These are the nations where cases of Omicron strain have been found. The variant was first detected in southern Africa and has since spread to a number of countries.

As per the new guidelines released by the government, the UK, entire Europe and 11 countries - South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel - are “at-risk".

