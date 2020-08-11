Amid coronavirus, ISKCON Delhi gears up for muted Janmashtami celebrations

Owing to coronavirus pandemic, ISKCON Temple in Delhi on Tuesday said it is gearing up for muted celebrations for Janmashtami, which will be celebrated on 12 August.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple's vice-president Vrajendra Nandan Das spoke about the new normal with ANI. "Markings have been done for social distancing, sanitisation tunnel has been set up. Masks will be compulsory for everyone. Very few people have been invited," he said about the temple's plans for celebrations.

Das exhorted devotees to celebrate the festival this year within the safe confines of their homes.

View Full Image (Photo: ANI)

"Private security guards have been asked to ensure social distancing. We'll give prasad in packets. Our decorations are affected this year due to Covid-19. Darshan will be available online. We request people to celebrate at their homes," he said. Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna.

The ISKCON Temple in Noida said devotees will not be allowed inside its premises for Janmashtami this year.

"Devotees are not allowed at the temple in view of #COVID19. Aarti will be live streamed online on our social media handles," said Brajjan Ranjan Das, temple official, to ANI.

Meanwhile, the ISKCON Temple of Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan has been sealed and movement has been restricted as 22 persons associated with it tested Covid-19 positive.

While speaking to ANI, an official said 22 people including the priests at the temple have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Earlier, one person had tested positive, so more testing was conducted and now 22 people tested positive. After that, contact tracing was conducted and sampling is being done; we will isolate those who test positive. Movement of people have been restricted and the temple has been sealed," he said.

According to the mythology, it is believed that Lord Krishna was born at the midnight and is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami Tithi, the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada according to the Hindu almanack.

