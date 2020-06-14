Amid Covid-19, a few stories of solace crop up across country

Another heartening story amid pandemic is that of Dhiraj Mushahar, a 68-year-old resident of Koran Sarai, in Buxar, Bihar. Affected by polio on his left leg, Mushahar had to resort to begging to make ends meet for himself and his family. It was difficult for him to look after a family of 10, especially in the present scenario, where lockdown has restricted the movement of people on road, taking a beat on his only means of survival. “There are days when I can’t manage even ₹10", says Mushahar, expressing the looming uncertainty over the next meal. The prevailing conditions have forced his family to take only a square meal per day. His prolonged illness has barred him from working leaving the burden of income generation on his 3 daughters. Jyoti (27), Saraswati (25) and Chotti (19) are the bread-earners of the family, working as day labourers. Their mother died five years ago due to cancer.