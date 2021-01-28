Amid Covid-19, govt extends ban on international flights till Feb-end

The Indian government on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flights till 11.59 pm on February 28, 2021 in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. This restriction, however, will not apply to international all-cargo operations.

Issuing a modified order in this regard, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the "competent authority on a case-to-case basis".

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May, and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.

Currently, India has bilateral bubble agreement with as many as 23 countries, which include countries like Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, and the US.

On the other hand, a total of 6.3 crore domestic passengers travelled by air last year, 56.29 per cent lower than 2019, DGCA said earlier.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt on the Indian aviation sector as the regulator said that only 73.27 lakh people travelled by air domestically in December last year, which was 43.72 per cent lower than in the corresponding period of 2019.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 1,07,01,193 with 11,666 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. The country also recorded 123 new fatalities, pushing the death count to 1,53,847, the data updated at 8 am on Thursday showed.

The coronavirus case fatality rate stands at 1.44%. There are 1,73,740 active cases of Covid-19 infection in the country, which comprises 1.62% of the total caseload, the data stated.

Also, 1,03,73,606 people have recuperated from the killer virus so far with 14,301 new discharges, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.94%.

