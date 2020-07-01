Shopping malls re-opened in Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad districts today while adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the Central government.

The shop owners were seen maintaining social distancing protocols amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. Thermal screening, use of hand sanitizers were strictly being followed in the malls.

A store manager at Crown Interiorz Mall, in Faridabad said "We are taking all precautions against COVID-19, including checking customer's temperature at the entrance and providing them hand sanitizers."

Similarly, RS Phogat, security officer of MGF Metropolitan mall in Gurugram said,"We're ensuring social distancing in the mall. Those above 65 years of age and below 10 years of age are not allowed".

Before the re-opening, Municipal Corporation Commissioner of Gurugram said officers will be appointed to look for violations and in any such case, the district administration will initiate the process to close that particular mall.

Shopping malls in these two Haryana districts weren't allowed to re-open during Unlock 1.0 because of rising Covid-19 cases.

Gurugram District Magistrate Amit Khatri on Friday said, "The country is heading toward unlocking and hence there is no reason to lock down Gurugram again. However, we have decided to tighten security in the containment zones. We will deploy security personnel at entry and exit gates in a bid to ban free movement of residents."

In view of fast rising Covid-19 cases, the Gurugram administration has identified eight containment zones in the district and will enforce a complete lockdown for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Haryana health authorities on Tuesday reported four more coronavirus deaths as the number of infections in the state rose to 14,548 with 338 fresh cases.

The worst-hit Faridabad and Gurgaon reported two and one deaths, respectively.

One person died from the infection in Palwal, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. The state has so far reported 236 deaths.

Gurgaon and Faridabad till now have reported 91 and 77 coronavirus-related fatalities, respectively. Both districts account for over 9,000 infections in the state.

The bulletin said currently there are 4,340 active cases in the state. As many as 9,972 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

The state's recovery rate on Tuesday was 68.55%.

