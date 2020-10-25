The festival is the highlight of the year for the state of West Bengal, or any Bengali in general, reflecting the importance of the occasion for the people. Following pujas and other traditional practices over the five-day long Durga Puja and prior to the immersion of the idol as part of the 'Ghot Bisharjon', Vijayadashami is marked with women participating in 'Sindoor Khela', which involves women applying vermilion (Sindoor) on each other after applying Sindoor on the Goddess' feet and forehead and feeding her with sweets and betel leaves.