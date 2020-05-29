Amid Covid-19 rise, Delhi HC suspends functioning till June 14

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court has extended the suspension of its functioning, along with that of its subordinate courts, till June 14, keeping in view the prevailing situation regarding the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19.

All the benches of the high court would, however, take up urgent matters through video conferencing as per the roster.

"The Hon'ble Administrative and General Supervision Committee of this Court while considering further extension of suspended functioning of this Court and taking note of the prevalent situation, in continuation of this Court's Office orders, has been pleased to order that the functioning of the High Court of Delhi shall continue to remain suspended till 14.06.2020," the order read.

The high court has also ordered for the suspension of the functioning of its subordinate courts till the same date i.e. June 14. "It is further ordered that the matters listed in the subordinate courts from 01.06.2020 to 12.06.2020 be adjourned en bloc and information in this regard be uploaded on District Court website. The other directions contained in this Court's Office Order No.R-235/RGIDHC/2020 dated 16.05.2020 be duly complied with," the court said.

India on Friday not only recorded its largest jump in new cases as it added 7,466 new Covid patients in 24 hours, emerging as the ninth worst-hit country in the world by pandemic, but it also surpassed China's toll of 4,638 so far as it recorded 4,706 deaths.

While China was the first country to report disease last December and recorded over 84,000 total cases so far, India, which reported its first case in January end, now has 1,65,799 cases that is more than Turkey's (1,60,979).

The only good news for India is that it has shown a 42.88% recovery rate with 71,105 of the patients who contacted the disease being cured and sent back home. In the past one day, 175 deaths were also reported.

The national capital has crossed the 16,000 mark on the Covid-19 tally. However, 7,495 have recovered and have been discharged while 316 have lost in their fight with the virus.

