Amid Covid-19 scare, BMC seals all four bungalows of Bachchan family

After the news of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and grand daughter Aaradhya testing positive for novel coronavirus cases, all four bunglows of Bachchan family have been sealed after sanitization, according to Maharashtra's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Thirty people working at the bungalows, namely Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa, have been tested for COVID-19 and the results are awaited, BMC added.

Thirty people working at the bungalows, namely Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa, have been tested for COVID-19 and the results are awaited, BMC added.

Earlier today, civic employees sanitised the bungalows, a BMC official said.

On Saturday, Amitabh (77) and Abhishek (44) said that they were tested positive and revealed their Covid-19 diagnosis on Twitter, saying they were in the isolation ward of Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at the hospital, on Sunday said the Bachchan father- son duo were "feeling better" and their condition was stable.

"Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are comfortable and feeling better. General blood chemistries are acceptable with stable vitals. Both slept well and had their breakfasts. They are stable," Ansari told PTI.

After Amitabh and his son Abhishek, the megastar's daughter-in-law Aishwarya (46) and grand daughter Aaradhya (8) have also tested coronavirus positive, Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope said today, according to PTI report

The minister however, said Amitabh's wife Jaya Bachchan tested negative for the virus.

Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the Nanavati Hospital, where the veteran actor and his son were admitted, police said.

