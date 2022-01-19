In the wake of mounting concerns around rising Covid-19 cases, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday via video conferencing.

As per highly placed sources, the CCEA meeting will be held at 10 am and the Union Cabinet meeting is scheduled at 10.05 am.

Just last week Union Cabinet had approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Nepal for the construction of a bridge over Mahakali River at Dharchula (India)- Dharchula (Nepal).

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said the MoU between India and Nepal will be signed in the “near future" and the bridge will be completed within three years. Thakur said as close neighbours, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterized by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture. The diplomatic relations between the two countries will further improve with the signing of the MoU, an official statement said.

Additionally, it had also approved the signing of the MoU between India and Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management.

The MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Turkmenistan will be benefited from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other. The MoU envisages cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis in the areas of disaster management. Joint planning, exchange of information, and joint workshops in the relevant fields were agreed upon.

Meanwhile, the CCEA had approved a scheme on Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II for Intra-State Transmission System (InSTS) last week, which will help in achieving the target of 450 GW installed renewal energy capacity by 2030.

