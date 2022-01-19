Amid Covid-19 scare, CCEA, Union Cabinet meet to be held virtually today

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said the MoU between India and Nepal will be signed in the “near future" and the bridge will be completed within three years. Thakur said as close neighbours, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterized by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture. The diplomatic relations between the two countries will further improve with the signing of the MoU, an official statement said.