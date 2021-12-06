This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The aviation sector in India has been affected due to severe disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, airlines incurred loss of ₹19,564 crore in 2020-21.
Owing to the severe disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday that the airlines and airports in India incurred an estimated loss of ₹19,564 crore and ₹5,116 crore, respectively, in 2020-21
In the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19, scheduled domestic flights were suspended in India from March 25, 2020 to May 24, 2020.
"The aviation sector in India has been affected due to severe disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," the minister said in his written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
"The estimated losses incurred by airlines and airports in India in the financial year 2020-21 is approximately Rs19,564 crore and ₹5,116 crore respectively," he mentioned.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday also announced that Air India and SpiceJet have outstanding dues worth ₹2,350 crore and ₹185 crore respectively to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as on September this year.
"Some airlines have defaulted on clearance of their dues," Singh said in written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.
The AAI follows up with the airlines regularly for recovery of dues according to its credit policy, he mentioned.
Charging penal interest, encashment of security deposits along with resorting to legal action were other measures available with the AAI to carry out recovery of dues, he noted.