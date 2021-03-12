Chandigarh: In view of increasing coronavirus cases, Ludhiana's District Collector has imposed a night curfew in the district from 12 March between 11 pm to 5 am till further orders.

The night curfew has also been imposed in Patiala will be effective from the night of March 12 from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders, Patiala's District Magistrate Amit Kumar said in his order.

However, the police and army personnel on duty, government officials/employees, essential services/medical emergency workers, and any other emergency related to the safety of the public/property, would be exempted from the purview of these orders.

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal has tested positive for coronavirus.

With 1,309 fresh coronavirus cases in Punjab, the infection tally rose to 1,93,345 on Thursday, while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,996 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases also increased from 9,402 on Wednesday to 10,069 on Thursday.

A total of 2,73,400 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,49,733 tested negative while reports of 113 samples were awaited.

On 8 March, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday held a high-level meeting with experts to tackle the second COVID-19 wave.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via