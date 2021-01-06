Amid Covid-19 surge, Centre rushes high-level team to Kerala

Amid Covid-19 surge in cases, Centre on Wednesday rushed a high-level team to Kerala "for supporting the State in public health interventions in COVID19 management," officials said.

"The Union Government has deployed a high-level Central Team headed by Dr S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to Kerala. The team will reach the State day after tomorrow," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

The team will review the public health interventions in management of COVID- 19 by the State Government of Kerala and support the State health authorities in these measures, it said.

"Kerala has been reporting very high daily new COVID cases since the past many days," the ministry also stated.

Total of 35,038 new cases were logged during the last seven days. Around 5,000 new cases are added daily to the State COVID-19 tally.

On Wednesday, Kerala reported 6394 new COVID-19 cases today. Active cases now at 65,057; so far 7,22,421 patients have been discharged.

Amid the surge, Vijayakumar, President, Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), said that theatres will not reopen in Kerala without giving due consideration to demands we have raised. We can't open theatres until a decision is made on the exemption of entertainment tax & withdrawing 50% audience limit.

Meanwhile, a second nation-wide dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination will be held across all states and Union Territories on 8 January, the central government said on Wednesday.

The first dry run across the country was conducted on 2 January to plug loopholes in logistics and the process of the vaccination drive.





