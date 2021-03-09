OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amid Covid-19 surge, fresh restrictions imposed in Nashik district

The Nashik district administration imposed several restrictions starting today after the number of coronavirus cases rose by 675 to touch 1,26,570 on Monday.

The district administration imposed restrictions in view of the rising number of cases after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Protesters run from police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon

Myanmar protesters defy curfew; media outlets ordered shut

4 min read . 06:46 AM IST
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk past skyscrapers in the central business district in Beijing

US firms in China see growth after Covid hurt profits in 2020

1 min read . 06:44 AM IST
Fire breaks out at the 12th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, Monday,

Kolkata blaze: Computerised train ticket booking in eastern India disrupted

1 min read . 06:28 AM IST
Authorities are investigating a series of recent suspected cyber intrusions

India steps up its cybersecurity game to prevent China's cyber misadventures

2 min read . 06:14 AM IST

"It is not a lockdown. Only some restrictions have been put in place to prevent a surge in case numbers," said Collector Suraj Mandhare, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

1) All shops and establishments, except those engaged in essential services, will be closed from 7 pm to 7 am,

2) Permit rooms will operate at 50 per cent capacity and down shutters at 9pm.

3) Places of worship will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm and

4) Places of worship will remain closed during weekends.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

5) Schools, colleges and coaching classes in Nashik, Malegaon, Niphad and Nandgaon will remain closed from March 10 till further orders,

6) Classes for standards X and XII will continue due to upcoming board exams, the order said.

7) Earlier scheduled examinations such as UPSC and MPSC will be held, it added.

8) Marriage functions that had got permission earlier will be allowed to take place till March 15 after which no new nod would be given.

After recording over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the last three days, Maharashtra reported a dip as 8,744 new infections came to light on Monday.

The caseload in the state rose to 22,28,471, while the death toll reached 52,500 with 22 fatalities, a health department official said.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout