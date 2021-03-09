Subscribe
Amid Covid-19 surge, fresh restrictions imposed in Nashik district

Amid Covid-19 surge, fresh restrictions imposed in Nashik district

After recording over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the last three days, Maharashtra reported a dip.
1 min read . 06:52 AM IST Staff Writer

The district administration imposed restrictions in view of the rising number of cases after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation

The Nashik district administration imposed several restrictions starting today after the number of coronavirus cases rose by 675 to touch 1,26,570 on Monday.

The Nashik district administration imposed several restrictions starting today after the number of coronavirus cases rose by 675 to touch 1,26,570 on Monday.

The district administration imposed restrictions in view of the rising number of cases after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation.

The district administration imposed restrictions in view of the rising number of cases after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation.

"It is not a lockdown. Only some restrictions have been put in place to prevent a surge in case numbers," said Collector Suraj Mandhare, news agency PTI reported.

1) All shops and establishments, except those engaged in essential services, will be closed from 7 pm to 7 am,

2) Permit rooms will operate at 50 per cent capacity and down shutters at 9pm.

3) Places of worship will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm and

4) Places of worship will remain closed during weekends.

5) Schools, colleges and coaching classes in Nashik, Malegaon, Niphad and Nandgaon will remain closed from March 10 till further orders,

6) Classes for standards X and XII will continue due to upcoming board exams, the order said.

7) Earlier scheduled examinations such as UPSC and MPSC will be held, it added.

8) Marriage functions that had got permission earlier will be allowed to take place till March 15 after which no new nod would be given.

After recording over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the last three days, Maharashtra reported a dip as 8,744 new infections came to light on Monday.

The caseload in the state rose to 22,28,471, while the death toll reached 52,500 with 22 fatalities, a health department official said.

